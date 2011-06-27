Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,094
|$14,377
|$17,246
|Clean
|$10,717
|$13,886
|$16,602
|Average
|$9,964
|$12,905
|$15,313
|Rough
|$9,211
|$11,924
|$14,024
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,065
|$16,932
|$20,311
|Clean
|$12,621
|$16,354
|$19,552
|Average
|$11,734
|$15,198
|$18,034
|Rough
|$10,847
|$14,042
|$16,516
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,118
|$15,704
|$18,837
|Clean
|$11,707
|$15,168
|$18,133
|Average
|$10,884
|$14,096
|$16,726
|Rough
|$10,061
|$13,024
|$15,318
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,246
|$14,574
|$17,482
|Clean
|$10,864
|$14,076
|$16,828
|Average
|$10,100
|$13,082
|$15,522
|Rough
|$9,337
|$12,087
|$14,216
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,339
|$13,398
|$16,071
|Clean
|$9,988
|$12,941
|$15,471
|Average
|$9,285
|$12,027
|$14,270
|Rough
|$8,583
|$11,112
|$13,069