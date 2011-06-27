  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Passenger
  4. Used 2012 Nissan NV Passenger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S Features & Specs

More about the 2012 NV Passenger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,590
See NV Passenger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,590
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Power Basic Packageyes
Power Basic Package and Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,590
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,590
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,590
All Season Floor Matsyes
Nissan Fleet Trackeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,590
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Front head room42.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room70.4 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room69.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Front track68.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity120.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight6778 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Angle of departure16.7 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height84.0 in.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Java Metallic
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Navy Blue
  • Blizzard
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,590
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,590
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See NV Passenger Inventory

Related Used 2012 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles