Used 2012 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV Features & Specs

More about the 2012 NV Passenger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
SV Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear and 120V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Nissan Fleet Trackeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room70.4 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room69.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track68.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity120.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight6755 lbs.
Gross weight9520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Angle of departure16.7 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height84.0 in.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Java Metallic
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Navy Blue
  • Blizzard
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
