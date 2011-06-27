2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van
|MSRP
|$32,035
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$32,035
2021 Nissan NV Cargo Review
- Strong V6 and V8 engine options
- Excellent seats are comfortable for the long haul
- Model and options structure is easy to understand
- Fewer body styles than some competitors
- Lack of more fuel-efficient engine option, such as a diesel
- Dated interior and limited tech options
- 3500 models drop the S trim level
- Standard roof option is no longer offered on the SL trim of 3500 models
- Navigation with NissanConnect comes standard on 3500 SV and SL trims
- Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo.
Features & Specs
|2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$34,680
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$36,280
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5800 rpm
|3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$38,480
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5800 rpm
|2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$33,690
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
FAQ
Is the Nissan NV Cargo a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo:
- 3500 models drop the S trim level
- Standard roof option is no longer offered on the SL trim of 3500 models
- Navigation with NissanConnect comes standard on 3500 SV and SL trims
- Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
Is the Nissan NV Cargo reliable?
Is the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Nissan NV Cargo?
The least-expensive 2021 Nissan NV Cargo is the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,640.
Other versions include:
- 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $34,680
- 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $36,280
- 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $38,480
- 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $33,690
- 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $34,130
- 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $36,330
- 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,530
- 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $39,560
- 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $30,640
- 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $31,630
- 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $31,540
What are the different models of Nissan NV Cargo?
2021 Nissan NV Cargo
2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van Overview
The 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van is offered in the following styles: 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 NV Cargo Van.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 NV Cargo Van featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2500 SV, 3500 SV, 2500 S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van?
2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,675. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $500 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $500 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,175.
The average savings for the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 1.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.
Which 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Vans are available in my area?
2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van Listings and Inventory
There are currently 21 new 2021 NV Cargo Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,295 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 NV Cargo Van for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,654.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van and all available trim types: 2500 SV, 2500 S, 2500 SV, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van info
