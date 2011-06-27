  1. Home
2021 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 NV Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Vinyl Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Season Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
premium cloth/vinylyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
Exterior Options
Splash Guards (Set of 4)yes
Body Side Moldingyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity234.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5818 lbs.
Gross weight9100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place234.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Maximum payload3280 lbs.
Angle of departure17.4 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height83.9 in.
EPA interior volume299.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium cloth/vinyl
  • Charcoal, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
