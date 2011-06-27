2021 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,540
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|28.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.2 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Packages
|Vinyl Seat Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|2 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|All Season Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|premium cloth/vinyl
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.6 in.
|Exterior Options
|Splash Guards (Set of 4)
|yes
|Body Side Molding
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|234.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5818 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9100 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|234.1 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|17.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|3280 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|17.4 degrees
|Length
|240.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|83.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|299.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|146.1 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|LT245/70R17 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
