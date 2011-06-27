Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,049
|$19,879
|$22,921
|Clean
|$16,652
|$19,418
|$22,360
|Average
|$15,858
|$18,494
|$21,238
|Rough
|$15,064
|$17,571
|$20,116
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,992
|$19,812
|$22,844
|Clean
|$16,596
|$19,352
|$22,285
|Average
|$15,805
|$18,432
|$21,166
|Rough
|$15,014
|$17,512
|$20,048
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,016
|$22,172
|$25,565
|Clean
|$18,573
|$21,657
|$24,939
|Average
|$17,688
|$20,627
|$23,688
|Rough
|$16,802
|$19,598
|$22,437
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,600
|$18,189
|$20,972
|Clean
|$15,237
|$17,766
|$20,459
|Average
|$14,511
|$16,922
|$19,432
|Rough
|$13,784
|$16,077
|$18,406
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,337
|$17,881
|$20,619
|Clean
|$14,980
|$17,466
|$20,114
|Average
|$14,266
|$16,636
|$19,105
|Rough
|$13,552
|$15,805
|$18,095
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,615
|$20,537
|$23,681
|Clean
|$17,205
|$20,060
|$23,101
|Average
|$16,384
|$19,107
|$21,942
|Rough
|$15,564
|$18,153
|$20,783
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,533
|$20,264
|$23,204
|Clean
|$17,125
|$19,793
|$22,636
|Average
|$16,308
|$18,852
|$21,500
|Rough
|$15,492
|$17,911
|$20,364
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,201
|$18,816
|$21,629
|Clean
|$15,824
|$18,379
|$21,099
|Average
|$15,069
|$17,505
|$20,040
|Rough
|$14,315
|$16,631
|$18,982
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,107
|$19,917
|$22,938
|Clean
|$16,708
|$19,454
|$22,377
|Average
|$15,912
|$18,529
|$21,254
|Rough
|$15,115
|$17,604
|$20,131
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,497
|$20,400
|$23,522
|Clean
|$17,089
|$19,927
|$22,946
|Average
|$16,274
|$18,979
|$21,795
|Rough
|$15,460
|$18,032
|$20,644
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,924
|$17,401
|$20,064
|Clean
|$14,577
|$16,997
|$19,573
|Average
|$13,882
|$16,189
|$18,591
|Rough
|$13,187
|$15,381
|$17,609
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,874
|$22,006
|$25,373
|Clean
|$18,434
|$21,495
|$24,752
|Average
|$17,555
|$20,473
|$23,510
|Rough
|$16,676
|$19,451
|$22,268
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,356
|$20,237
|$23,334
|Clean
|$16,952
|$19,767
|$22,763
|Average
|$16,144
|$18,827
|$21,620
|Rough
|$15,336
|$17,887
|$20,478
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,205
|$23,558
|$27,163
|Clean
|$19,735
|$23,011
|$26,498
|Average
|$18,794
|$21,917
|$25,169
|Rough
|$17,853
|$20,823
|$23,839
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,671
|$21,769
|$25,101
|Clean
|$18,236
|$21,263
|$24,486
|Average
|$17,366
|$20,252
|$23,258
|Rough
|$16,497
|$19,241
|$22,029
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,573
|$21,655
|$24,968
|Clean
|$18,140
|$21,152
|$24,357
|Average
|$17,275
|$20,146
|$23,135
|Rough
|$16,410
|$19,141
|$21,913
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,338
|$19,049
|$21,964
|Clean
|$15,958
|$18,606
|$21,427
|Average
|$15,197
|$17,722
|$20,352
|Rough
|$14,436
|$16,837
|$19,277
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,638
|$19,930
|$22,411
|Clean
|$17,227
|$19,467
|$21,863
|Average
|$16,406
|$18,542
|$20,766
|Rough
|$15,584
|$17,616
|$19,669
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,235
|$21,261
|$24,515
|Clean
|$17,811
|$20,768
|$23,914
|Average
|$16,962
|$19,780
|$22,714
|Rough
|$16,112
|$18,793
|$21,514
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,555
|$19,302
|$22,256
|Clean
|$16,169
|$18,853
|$21,711
|Average
|$15,398
|$17,957
|$20,622
|Rough
|$14,627
|$17,061
|$19,532