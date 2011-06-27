  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,049$19,879$22,921
Clean$16,652$19,418$22,360
Average$15,858$18,494$21,238
Rough$15,064$17,571$20,116
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,992$19,812$22,844
Clean$16,596$19,352$22,285
Average$15,805$18,432$21,166
Rough$15,014$17,512$20,048
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,016$22,172$25,565
Clean$18,573$21,657$24,939
Average$17,688$20,627$23,688
Rough$16,802$19,598$22,437
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,600$18,189$20,972
Clean$15,237$17,766$20,459
Average$14,511$16,922$19,432
Rough$13,784$16,077$18,406
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,337$17,881$20,619
Clean$14,980$17,466$20,114
Average$14,266$16,636$19,105
Rough$13,552$15,805$18,095
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,615$20,537$23,681
Clean$17,205$20,060$23,101
Average$16,384$19,107$21,942
Rough$15,564$18,153$20,783
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,533$20,264$23,204
Clean$17,125$19,793$22,636
Average$16,308$18,852$21,500
Rough$15,492$17,911$20,364
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,201$18,816$21,629
Clean$15,824$18,379$21,099
Average$15,069$17,505$20,040
Rough$14,315$16,631$18,982
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,107$19,917$22,938
Clean$16,708$19,454$22,377
Average$15,912$18,529$21,254
Rough$15,115$17,604$20,131
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,497$20,400$23,522
Clean$17,089$19,927$22,946
Average$16,274$18,979$21,795
Rough$15,460$18,032$20,644
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,924$17,401$20,064
Clean$14,577$16,997$19,573
Average$13,882$16,189$18,591
Rough$13,187$15,381$17,609
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,874$22,006$25,373
Clean$18,434$21,495$24,752
Average$17,555$20,473$23,510
Rough$16,676$19,451$22,268
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,356$20,237$23,334
Clean$16,952$19,767$22,763
Average$16,144$18,827$21,620
Rough$15,336$17,887$20,478
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,205$23,558$27,163
Clean$19,735$23,011$26,498
Average$18,794$21,917$25,169
Rough$17,853$20,823$23,839
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,671$21,769$25,101
Clean$18,236$21,263$24,486
Average$17,366$20,252$23,258
Rough$16,497$19,241$22,029
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,573$21,655$24,968
Clean$18,140$21,152$24,357
Average$17,275$20,146$23,135
Rough$16,410$19,141$21,913
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,338$19,049$21,964
Clean$15,958$18,606$21,427
Average$15,197$17,722$20,352
Rough$14,436$16,837$19,277
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,638$19,930$22,411
Clean$17,227$19,467$21,863
Average$16,406$18,542$20,766
Rough$15,584$17,616$19,669
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,235$21,261$24,515
Clean$17,811$20,768$23,914
Average$16,962$19,780$22,714
Rough$16,112$18,793$21,514
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,555$19,302$22,256
Clean$16,169$18,853$21,711
Average$15,398$17,957$20,622
Rough$14,627$17,061$19,532
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan NV Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,577 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,997 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,577 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,997 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan NV Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,577 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,997 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan NV Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan NV Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo ranges from $13,187 to $20,064, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan NV Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.