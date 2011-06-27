Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,880
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Rear Door Glass Packageyes
Sliding Door Glass Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Season Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room63.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
Exterior Options
Splash Guards (Set of 4)yes
Body Side Moldingyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity323.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6105 lbs.
Gross weight9100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place323.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Maximum payload2996 lbs.
Angle of departure17.4 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height105.0 in.
EPA interior volume420.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
