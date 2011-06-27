  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Cargo
  4. Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV Features & Specs

More about the 2016 NV Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,930
See NV Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,930
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Rear Door Glass Packageyes
Sliding Door Glass Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,930
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,930
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,930
All Season Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,930
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,930
premium clothyes
Front head room42.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Splash Guards (Set of 4)yes
Body Side Moldingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Maximum cargo capacity234.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6098 lbs.
Gross weight9100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place234.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Maximum payload3002 lbs.
Angle of departure17.4 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height83.9 in.
EPA interior volume299.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,930
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,930
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See NV Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles