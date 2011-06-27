  1. Home
Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,440
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Rear Door Glass Packageyes
Sliding Door Glass Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
120V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Season Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room63.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
Exterior Options
Splash Guards (Set of 4)yes
Body Side Moldingyes
Measurements
Front track68.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity323.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6156 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place323.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Maximum payload3744 lbs.
Angle of departure17.4 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height106.0 in.
EPA interior volume420.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Red Alert
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Midnight Garnet Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
