Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. 2023 Nissan Murano
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Nissan Murano SV Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Murano
More about the 2023 Murano
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG20/28 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)380.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower260 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,243 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Advertisement
See Available Vehicles Near Ashburn, VA
See Available Nissan Murano® inventory
See Inventory
NissanUSA.com
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length192.8 in.
Overall width without mirrors75.4 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheelbase111.2 in.
EPA interior volume140.2 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity67.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Angle of approach13.8 degrees
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Curb weight4,037 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Maximum payload1,243 lbs.
Gross weight5,280 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Boulder Gray Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way power passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear hip room55.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your Murano®
At a Glance:
  • 5 Colors
  • 4 Trims
  • 3 Packages
Choose A TrimNissanUSA.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Packages
Packages
SV Midnight Edition Package +$1,590
Cargo Package +$430
Interior Options
Interior Options
Midnight Edition Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Mat +$335
Sport Pedals +$225
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Mat +$335
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Protector +$150
Premium Paint +$395
Splash Guards +$210
Inventory

Related 2023 Nissan Murano SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates