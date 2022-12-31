2023 Nissan Murano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Murano SUV
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,356*
Total Cash Price
$38,047
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,562*
Total Cash Price
$39,653
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,947*
Total Cash Price
$52,050
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,948*
Total Cash Price
$52,787
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,340*
Total Cash Price
$43,375
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,671*
Total Cash Price
$48,158
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,725*
Total Cash Price
$43,994
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,130*
Total Cash Price
$49,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$740
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$432
|$749
|$518
|$1,168
|$1,146
|$4,013
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,565
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,729
|Financing
|$1,252
|$995
|$728
|$450
|$161
|$3,586
|Depreciation
|$8,818
|$2,368
|$2,239
|$2,626
|$2,488
|$18,539
|Fuel
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$2,737
|$12,911
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,214
|$7,398
|$6,979
|$7,994
|$7,771
|$45,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$756
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$447
|$764
|$533
|$1,285
|$1,058
|$4,087
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,634
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,818
|Financing
|$1,304
|$1,038
|$758
|$469
|$168
|$3,737
|Depreciation
|$11,108
|$1,981
|$1,872
|$2,197
|$2,082
|$19,240
|Fuel
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$2,737
|$12,911
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,655
|$7,090
|$6,695
|$7,759
|$7,363
|$46,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$751
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$3,893
|Maintenance
|$432
|$749
|$518
|$1,168
|$1,146
|$4,013
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,128
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,312
|Financing
|$1,712
|$1,362
|$996
|$615
|$221
|$4,906
|Depreciation
|$11,730
|$3,514
|$3,326
|$3,903
|$3,695
|$26,168
|Fuel
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$2,737
|$12,911
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,160
|$8,927
|$8,351
|$9,453
|$9,056
|$54,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$850
|$3,974
|Maintenance
|$447
|$764
|$533
|$1,285
|$1,058
|$4,087
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,157
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,341
|Financing
|$1,737
|$1,380
|$1,010
|$625
|$223
|$4,975
|Depreciation
|$12,300
|$3,289
|$3,112
|$3,649
|$3,456
|$25,806
|Fuel
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$2,737
|$12,911
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,814
|$8,751
|$8,199
|$9,380
|$8,804
|$54,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$740
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$432
|$749
|$518
|$1,168
|$1,146
|$4,013
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,777
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,941
|Financing
|$1,427
|$1,134
|$830
|$513
|$184
|$4,088
|Depreciation
|$11,090
|$2,608
|$2,469
|$2,897
|$2,745
|$21,809
|Fuel
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$2,737
|$12,911
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,873
|$7,777
|$7,311
|$8,328
|$8,051
|$49,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$740
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$432
|$749
|$518
|$1,168
|$1,146
|$4,013
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,968
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,132
|Financing
|$1,584
|$1,260
|$921
|$570
|$204
|$4,539
|Depreciation
|$10,397
|$3,433
|$3,249
|$3,811
|$3,608
|$24,498
|Fuel
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$2,737
|$12,911
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,528
|$8,728
|$8,182
|$9,299
|$8,934
|$52,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$756
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$447
|$764
|$533
|$1,285
|$1,058
|$4,087
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,807
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,991
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,151
|$842
|$520
|$186
|$4,146
|Depreciation
|$11,258
|$2,329
|$2,202
|$2,584
|$2,448
|$20,821
|Fuel
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$2,737
|$12,911
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,121
|$7,551
|$7,109
|$8,197
|$7,747
|$48,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$756
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$447
|$764
|$533
|$1,285
|$1,058
|$4,087
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,008
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,192
|Financing
|$1,613
|$1,283
|$938
|$580
|$208
|$4,622
|Depreciation
|$11,437
|$3,193
|$3,020
|$3,543
|$3,356
|$24,549
|Fuel
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$2,737
|$12,911
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,667
|$8,547
|$8,023
|$9,216
|$8,677
|$53,130
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Murano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Nissan Murano in Virginia is:not available
