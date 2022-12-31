Skip to main content
2023 Nissan Murano Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Murano SUV

S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$45,356*

Total Cash Price

$38,047

S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$46,562*

Total Cash Price

$39,653

Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$54,947*

Total Cash Price

$52,050

Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$54,948*

Total Cash Price

$52,787

SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$49,340*

Total Cash Price

$43,375

SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$52,671*

Total Cash Price

$48,158

SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$48,725*

Total Cash Price

$43,994

SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$53,130*

Total Cash Price

$49,037

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$18,539

Taxes & Fees

$1,729

Financing

$3,586

Fuel

$12,911

Insurance

$3,834

Repairs

$744

Maintenance

$4,013

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$715$740$766$793$820$3,834
Maintenance$432$749$518$1,168$1,146$4,013
Repairs$0$0$107$259$378$744
Taxes & Fees$1,565$41$41$41$41$1,729
Financing$1,252$995$728$450$161$3,586
Depreciation$8,818$2,368$2,239$2,626$2,488$18,539
Fuel$2,432$2,505$2,580$2,657$2,737$12,911
True Cost to Own®$15,214$7,398$6,979$7,994$7,771$45,356

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$730$756$782$809$838$3,915
Maintenance$447$764$533$1,285$1,058$4,087
Repairs$0$0$124$296$434$854
Taxes & Fees$1,634$46$46$46$46$1,818
Financing$1,304$1,038$758$469$168$3,737
Depreciation$11,108$1,981$1,872$2,197$2,082$19,240
Fuel$2,432$2,505$2,580$2,657$2,737$12,911
True Cost to Own®$17,655$7,090$6,695$7,759$7,363$46,562

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$726$751$778$805$833$3,893
Maintenance$432$749$518$1,168$1,146$4,013
Repairs$0$0$107$259$378$744
Taxes & Fees$2,128$46$46$46$46$2,312
Financing$1,712$1,362$996$615$221$4,906
Depreciation$11,730$3,514$3,326$3,903$3,695$26,168
Fuel$2,432$2,505$2,580$2,657$2,737$12,911
True Cost to Own®$19,160$8,927$8,351$9,453$9,056$54,947

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$741$767$794$822$850$3,974
Maintenance$447$764$533$1,285$1,058$4,087
Repairs$0$0$124$296$434$854
Taxes & Fees$2,157$46$46$46$46$2,341
Financing$1,737$1,380$1,010$625$223$4,975
Depreciation$12,300$3,289$3,112$3,649$3,456$25,806
Fuel$2,432$2,505$2,580$2,657$2,737$12,911
True Cost to Own®$19,814$8,751$8,199$9,380$8,804$54,948

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$715$740$766$793$820$3,834
Maintenance$432$749$518$1,168$1,146$4,013
Repairs$0$0$107$259$378$744
Taxes & Fees$1,777$41$41$41$41$1,941
Financing$1,427$1,134$830$513$184$4,088
Depreciation$11,090$2,608$2,469$2,897$2,745$21,809
Fuel$2,432$2,505$2,580$2,657$2,737$12,911
True Cost to Own®$17,873$7,777$7,311$8,328$8,051$49,340

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$715$740$766$793$820$3,834
Maintenance$432$749$518$1,168$1,146$4,013
Repairs$0$0$107$259$378$744
Taxes & Fees$1,968$41$41$41$41$2,132
Financing$1,584$1,260$921$570$204$4,539
Depreciation$10,397$3,433$3,249$3,811$3,608$24,498
Fuel$2,432$2,505$2,580$2,657$2,737$12,911
True Cost to Own®$17,528$8,728$8,182$9,299$8,934$52,671

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$730$756$782$809$838$3,915
Maintenance$447$764$533$1,285$1,058$4,087
Repairs$0$0$124$296$434$854
Taxes & Fees$1,807$46$46$46$46$1,991
Financing$1,447$1,151$842$520$186$4,146
Depreciation$11,258$2,329$2,202$2,584$2,448$20,821
Fuel$2,432$2,505$2,580$2,657$2,737$12,911
True Cost to Own®$18,121$7,551$7,109$8,197$7,747$48,725

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$730$756$782$809$838$3,915
Maintenance$447$764$533$1,285$1,058$4,087
Repairs$0$0$124$296$434$854
Taxes & Fees$2,008$46$46$46$46$2,192
Financing$1,613$1,283$938$580$208$4,622
Depreciation$11,437$3,193$3,020$3,543$3,356$24,549
Fuel$2,432$2,505$2,580$2,657$2,737$12,911
True Cost to Own®$18,667$8,547$8,023$9,216$8,677$53,130

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

