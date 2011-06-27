  1. Home
2022 Nissan Murano S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,610
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/532.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower260 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,302 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$430
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Mat +$250
Sport Pedals +$225
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$185
Premium Paint +$395
Rear Bumper Protector +$150
Dimensions
Angle of approach13.8 degrees
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,978 lbs.
EPA interior volume140.2 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,280 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height67.8 in.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,302 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Pearl White TriCoat
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
