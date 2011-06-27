  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. 2021 Nissan Murano
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Nissan Murano SL Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Murano
More about the 2021 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,560
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Cargo Packageyes
SL Moonroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,560
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,560
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,560
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Premium Paintyes
Exterior Accent Lightingyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
20" Satin Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Maximum cargo capacity67.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4071 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.8 degrees
Maximum payload1209 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height67.8 in.
EPA interior volume140.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Exterior Colors
  • Boulder Gray Pearl
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Sunset Drift ChromaFlair
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Mocha Almond Pearl
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,560
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R20 tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,560
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Nissan Murano SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars