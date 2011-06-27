  1. Home
2021 Nissan Murano SV Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
SV Premium Edition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Special Edition Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paintyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3997 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.8 degrees
Maximum payload1283 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height67.8 in.
EPA interior volume140.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Sunset Drift ChromaFlair
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leatherette
  • Cashmere, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

