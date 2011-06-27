  1. Home
2021 Nissan Murano Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Engine TypeGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2323
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/532.0 mi.380.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG2323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Cargo Packageyesyes
SL Moonroof Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesno
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
Bose premium brand stereo systemnoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyes
2 subwoofer(s)noyes
11 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesno
keyless ignitionyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
rear view camerayesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
Dual zone front climate controlyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
adaptive cruise controlnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
front, side, and rear view cameranoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
heated steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
hands-free entryyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.
clothyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Premium Paintyesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyes
Splash Guardsyesyes
Exterior Accent Lightingnoyes
20" Satin Black Alloy Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Maximum cargo capacity67.0 cu.ft.67.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3833 lbs.3926 lbs.
Gross weight5110 lbs.5110 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.32.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.8 degrees13.8 degrees
Maximum payload1277 lbs.1184 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees24.4 degrees
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height67.8 in.67.8 in.
EPA interior volume140.2 cu.ft.140.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width75.4 in.75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Boulder Gray Pearl
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Sunset Drift ChromaFlair
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Mocha Almond Pearl
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
P235/65R18 tiresyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
P235/55R20 tiresnoyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,510
Starting MSRP
$40,010
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.

