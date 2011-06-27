2019 Nissan Murano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Murano SUV
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$61,091*
Total Cash Price
$51,671
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$61,091*
Total Cash Price
$51,671
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,103*
Total Cash Price
$40,686
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,913*
Total Cash Price
$44,755
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,027*
Total Cash Price
$42,313
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$67,825*
Total Cash Price
$57,367
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$70,711*
Total Cash Price
$59,808
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$68,787*
Total Cash Price
$58,181
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$1,027
|$1,064
|$4,972
|Maintenance
|$339
|$677
|$479
|$2,483
|$2,062
|$6,040
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,127
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,361
|Financing
|$2,779
|$2,235
|$1,654
|$1,035
|$375
|$8,077
|Depreciation
|$14,012
|$3,706
|$3,508
|$4,115
|$3,896
|$29,237
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,939
|$9,445
|$8,711
|$11,012
|$9,983
|$61,091
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$756
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$267
|$533
|$377
|$1,955
|$1,624
|$4,756
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,675
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,859
|Financing
|$2,188
|$1,760
|$1,302
|$815
|$295
|$6,360
|Depreciation
|$11,033
|$2,918
|$2,762
|$3,240
|$3,068
|$23,021
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,275
|$7,437
|$6,859
|$8,671
|$7,861
|$48,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$832
|$860
|$890
|$922
|$4,307
|Maintenance
|$294
|$586
|$415
|$2,151
|$1,786
|$5,232
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,843
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,045
|Financing
|$2,407
|$1,936
|$1,432
|$897
|$325
|$6,996
|Depreciation
|$12,136
|$3,210
|$3,038
|$3,564
|$3,375
|$25,323
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,003
|$8,181
|$7,545
|$9,538
|$8,647
|$52,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$786
|$813
|$841
|$872
|$4,072
|Maintenance
|$278
|$554
|$392
|$2,033
|$1,689
|$4,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,742
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,933
|Financing
|$2,276
|$1,830
|$1,354
|$848
|$307
|$6,614
|Depreciation
|$11,474
|$3,035
|$2,872
|$3,370
|$3,191
|$23,942
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,966
|$7,734
|$7,133
|$9,018
|$8,175
|$50,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,066
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,182
|$5,520
|Maintenance
|$376
|$752
|$532
|$2,757
|$2,290
|$6,706
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,362
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,621
|Financing
|$3,085
|$2,482
|$1,836
|$1,149
|$416
|$8,968
|Depreciation
|$15,557
|$4,114
|$3,894
|$4,568
|$4,326
|$32,460
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,358
|$10,486
|$9,671
|$12,226
|$11,084
|$67,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,150
|$1,189
|$1,232
|$5,755
|Maintenance
|$392
|$784
|$554
|$2,874
|$2,387
|$6,991
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,462
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,733
|Financing
|$3,216
|$2,587
|$1,914
|$1,198
|$434
|$9,349
|Depreciation
|$16,219
|$4,289
|$4,060
|$4,763
|$4,510
|$33,841
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$10,787
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,394
|$10,932
|$10,083
|$12,746
|$11,556
|$70,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$1,198
|$5,598
|Maintenance
|$382
|$762
|$539
|$2,796
|$2,322
|$6,801
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,395
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,658
|Financing
|$3,129
|$2,517
|$1,862
|$1,165
|$422
|$9,095
|Depreciation
|$15,777
|$4,173
|$3,950
|$4,633
|$4,387
|$32,920
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,225
|$10,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,703
|$10,635
|$9,808
|$12,400
|$11,241
|$68,787
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan Murano in Virginia is:not available
