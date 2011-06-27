  1. Home
Used 2018 Nissan Murano Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,300
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
$32,600
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG242424
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg21/28 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/532.0 mi.399.0/532.0 mi.399.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm260 hp @ 6000 rpm260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesno
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Midnight Editionyesnono
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Moonroof Packageyesnono
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
11 total speakersyesyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
heated steering wheelyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
cruise controlnonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Midnight Edition Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyesnono
Exterior Accent Lightingyesyesno
Interior Accent Lightingyesyesno
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyesyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
leatheryesyesno
Front head room39.9 in.38.1 in.39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
driver cooled seatnoyesno
passenger cooled seatnoyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Rear head room39.8 in.37.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.58.8 in.58.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Roof Rail Cross Barsyesnono
Premium Paintyesyesyes
18" 10-Spoke Bright PVD Alloy Wheelsyesnono
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
20" Split 5-Spoke Bright PVD Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Maximum cargo capacity67.0 cu.ft.65.0 cu.ft.67.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3977 lbs.4064 lbs.3913 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.5280 lbs.5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.31.1 cu.ft.32.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.8 degrees13.8 degrees13.8 degrees
Maximum payload1303 lbs.1216 lbs.1367 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees24.4 degrees24.4 degrees
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
EPA interior volume140.2 cu.ft.133.9 cu.ft.140.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width75.4 in.75.4 in.75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Magnetic Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Magnetic Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Magnetic Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Mocha, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Mocha, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
235/65R18 tiresyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
235/55R20 tiresnoyesno
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,300
Starting MSRP
$44,030
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Murano InventorySee Murano InventorySee Murano Inventory

