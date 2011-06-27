Used 2018 Nissan Murano Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|21/28 mpg
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|399.0/532.0 mi.
|399.0/532.0 mi.
|399.0/532.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|yes
|no
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Midnight Edition
|yes
|no
|no
|Cargo Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Moonroof Package
|yes
|no
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|no
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|no
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|no
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Midnight Edition Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Mat
|yes
|no
|no
|Exterior Accent Lighting
|yes
|yes
|no
|Interior Accent Lighting
|yes
|yes
|no
|Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|yes
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|leather
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|38.1 in.
|39.9 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|driver cooled seat
|no
|yes
|no
|passenger cooled seat
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.8 in.
|58.8 in.
|58.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Roof Rail Cross Bars
|yes
|no
|no
|Premium Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" 10-Spoke Bright PVD Alloy Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Split 5-Spoke Bright PVD Alloy Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67.0 cu.ft.
|65.0 cu.ft.
|67.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3977 lbs.
|4064 lbs.
|3913 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5280 lbs.
|5280 lbs.
|5280 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.1 cu.ft.
|31.1 cu.ft.
|32.1 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|13.8 degrees
|13.8 degrees
|13.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1303 lbs.
|1216 lbs.
|1367 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|24.4 degrees
|24.4 degrees
|24.4 degrees
|Length
|192.8 in.
|192.8 in.
|192.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|6.9 in.
|6.9 in.
|Height
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|140.2 cu.ft.
|133.9 cu.ft.
|140.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|111.2 in.
|111.2 in.
|111.2 in.
|Width
|75.4 in.
|75.4 in.
|75.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|235/65R18 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|235/55R20 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|20 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,300
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
