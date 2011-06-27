Used 2018 Nissan Murano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Murano SUV
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,094*
Total Cash Price
$36,210
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,869*
Total Cash Price
$28,512
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,094*
Total Cash Price
$36,210
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,656*
Total Cash Price
$31,363
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,384*
Total Cash Price
$29,652
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,395*
Total Cash Price
$40,202
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$55,667*
Total Cash Price
$41,913
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,153*
Total Cash Price
$40,772
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,923
|Maintenance
|$672
|$425
|$2,234
|$950
|$1,262
|$5,544
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,943
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,151
|Financing
|$1,947
|$1,567
|$1,158
|$725
|$263
|$5,660
|Depreciation
|$7,200
|$3,367
|$2,965
|$2,628
|$2,357
|$18,517
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,522
|$8,457
|$9,704
|$7,822
|$7,588
|$48,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$529
|$335
|$1,759
|$748
|$994
|$4,365
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,694
|Financing
|$1,533
|$1,234
|$912
|$571
|$207
|$4,457
|Depreciation
|$5,669
|$2,651
|$2,335
|$2,069
|$1,856
|$14,580
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,435
|$6,659
|$7,641
|$6,159
|$5,975
|$37,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,923
|Maintenance
|$672
|$425
|$2,234
|$950
|$1,262
|$5,544
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,943
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,151
|Financing
|$1,947
|$1,567
|$1,158
|$725
|$263
|$5,660
|Depreciation
|$7,200
|$3,367
|$2,965
|$2,628
|$2,357
|$18,517
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,522
|$8,457
|$9,704
|$7,822
|$7,588
|$48,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$851
|$878
|$904
|$4,264
|Maintenance
|$582
|$369
|$1,935
|$823
|$1,093
|$4,802
|Repairs
|$131
|$309
|$455
|$532
|$620
|$2,048
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,683
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,863
|Financing
|$1,686
|$1,357
|$1,003
|$628
|$228
|$4,903
|Depreciation
|$6,236
|$2,916
|$2,569
|$2,276
|$2,042
|$16,038
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,579
|$7,325
|$8,405
|$6,775
|$6,573
|$41,656
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$855
|$4,031
|Maintenance
|$550
|$348
|$1,829
|$778
|$1,034
|$4,540
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$431
|$503
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,591
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,762
|Financing
|$1,594
|$1,283
|$948
|$594
|$215
|$4,635
|Depreciation
|$5,896
|$2,757
|$2,428
|$2,152
|$1,930
|$15,163
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,892
|$6,925
|$7,947
|$6,405
|$6,214
|$39,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$746
|$472
|$2,480
|$1,055
|$1,402
|$6,155
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,157
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,389
|Financing
|$2,162
|$1,740
|$1,286
|$805
|$292
|$6,284
|Depreciation
|$7,993
|$3,738
|$3,292
|$2,917
|$2,617
|$20,558
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,123
|$9,389
|$10,774
|$8,684
|$8,425
|$53,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$5,698
|Maintenance
|$778
|$492
|$2,586
|$1,100
|$1,461
|$6,417
|Repairs
|$175
|$413
|$609
|$711
|$829
|$2,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,249
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,490
|Financing
|$2,254
|$1,814
|$1,341
|$839
|$304
|$6,552
|Depreciation
|$8,333
|$3,897
|$3,432
|$3,041
|$2,728
|$21,433
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,809
|$9,789
|$11,232
|$9,054
|$8,783
|$55,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$756
|$479
|$2,515
|$1,070
|$1,421
|$6,242
|Repairs
|$170
|$402
|$592
|$692
|$807
|$2,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,188
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,422
|Financing
|$2,192
|$1,765
|$1,304
|$817
|$296
|$6,374
|Depreciation
|$8,107
|$3,791
|$3,339
|$2,959
|$2,654
|$20,849
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,352
|$9,522
|$10,927
|$8,807
|$8,544
|$54,153
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Murano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan Murano in Virginia is:not available
