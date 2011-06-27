  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Murano
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,800
See Murano Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,800
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Cargo Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,800
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Visibility Packageyes
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Premium Paintyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Maximum cargo capacity67.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3805 lbs.
Gross weight5110 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.8 degrees
Maximum payload1305 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height67.8 in.
EPA interior volume140.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
  • Java Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Pacific Sunset
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Cashmere, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,800
235/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Murano Inventory

Related Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles