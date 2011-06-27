Used 2017 Nissan Murano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Murano SUV
S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,140*
Total Cash Price
$33,523
S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,140*
Total Cash Price
$33,523
SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,562*
Total Cash Price
$29,036
SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,693*
Total Cash Price
$26,396
SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,241*
Total Cash Price
$27,452
SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,557*
Total Cash Price
$37,218
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,879*
Total Cash Price
$38,802
Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$55,331*
Total Cash Price
$37,746
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,562*
Total Cash Price
$29,036
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,849*
Total Cash Price
$35,371
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,336*
Total Cash Price
$29,564
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,205*
Total Cash Price
$32,203
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,366*
Total Cash Price
$32,995
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,432*
Total Cash Price
$31,675
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,628*
Total Cash Price
$27,716
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,783*
Total Cash Price
$36,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,923
|Maintenance
|$420
|$2,200
|$932
|$799
|$2,750
|$7,101
|Repairs
|$352
|$513
|$599
|$700
|$819
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,803
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,012
|Financing
|$1,803
|$1,449
|$1,073
|$672
|$243
|$5,240
|Depreciation
|$7,087
|$3,232
|$2,844
|$2,522
|$2,263
|$17,948
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,075
|$10,135
|$8,269
|$7,597
|$9,064
|$49,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,923
|Maintenance
|$420
|$2,200
|$932
|$799
|$2,750
|$7,101
|Repairs
|$352
|$513
|$599
|$700
|$819
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,803
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,012
|Financing
|$1,803
|$1,449
|$1,073
|$672
|$243
|$5,240
|Depreciation
|$7,087
|$3,232
|$2,844
|$2,522
|$2,263
|$17,948
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,075
|$10,135
|$8,269
|$7,597
|$9,064
|$49,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$851
|$878
|$904
|$4,264
|Maintenance
|$364
|$1,905
|$807
|$692
|$2,382
|$6,150
|Repairs
|$305
|$444
|$519
|$606
|$710
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,562
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,742
|Financing
|$1,562
|$1,255
|$930
|$582
|$210
|$4,539
|Depreciation
|$6,138
|$2,800
|$2,463
|$2,185
|$1,960
|$15,545
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,191
|$8,778
|$7,162
|$6,580
|$7,851
|$42,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$331
|$1,732
|$734
|$629
|$2,165
|$5,591
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,420
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,420
|$1,141
|$845
|$529
|$191
|$4,126
|Depreciation
|$5,580
|$2,545
|$2,239
|$1,986
|$1,782
|$14,132
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,083
|$7,980
|$6,511
|$5,982
|$7,137
|$38,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$855
|$4,031
|Maintenance
|$344
|$1,801
|$763
|$654
|$2,252
|$5,815
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,477
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,647
|Financing
|$1,477
|$1,187
|$879
|$550
|$199
|$4,291
|Depreciation
|$5,803
|$2,647
|$2,329
|$2,065
|$1,853
|$14,697
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,526
|$8,299
|$6,771
|$6,221
|$7,422
|$40,241
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$467
|$2,442
|$1,035
|$887
|$3,053
|$7,883
|Repairs
|$391
|$570
|$666
|$777
|$909
|$3,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,002
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,233
|Financing
|$2,002
|$1,609
|$1,191
|$746
|$269
|$5,818
|Depreciation
|$7,868
|$3,588
|$3,157
|$2,800
|$2,513
|$19,926
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,627
|$11,252
|$9,181
|$8,435
|$10,063
|$54,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$5,698
|Maintenance
|$487
|$2,546
|$1,079
|$925
|$3,183
|$8,219
|Repairs
|$407
|$594
|$694
|$810
|$948
|$3,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,087
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,328
|Financing
|$2,087
|$1,677
|$1,242
|$778
|$281
|$6,065
|Depreciation
|$8,203
|$3,741
|$3,291
|$2,919
|$2,620
|$20,774
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,292
|$11,731
|$9,571
|$8,794
|$10,491
|$56,879
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$473
|$2,477
|$1,050
|$899
|$3,096
|$7,995
|Repairs
|$396
|$578
|$675
|$788
|$922
|$3,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,031
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,265
|Financing
|$2,031
|$1,632
|$1,208
|$756
|$273
|$5,900
|Depreciation
|$7,979
|$3,639
|$3,202
|$2,840
|$2,548
|$20,209
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,849
|$11,411
|$9,311
|$8,554
|$10,206
|$55,331
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$851
|$878
|$904
|$4,264
|Maintenance
|$364
|$1,905
|$807
|$692
|$2,382
|$6,150
|Repairs
|$305
|$444
|$519
|$606
|$710
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,562
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,742
|Financing
|$1,562
|$1,255
|$930
|$582
|$210
|$4,539
|Depreciation
|$6,138
|$2,800
|$2,463
|$2,185
|$1,960
|$15,545
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,191
|$8,778
|$7,162
|$6,580
|$7,851
|$42,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,194
|Maintenance
|$444
|$2,321
|$984
|$843
|$2,901
|$7,492
|Repairs
|$371
|$541
|$632
|$738
|$864
|$3,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,903
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,123
|Financing
|$1,903
|$1,529
|$1,132
|$709
|$256
|$5,529
|Depreciation
|$7,477
|$3,410
|$3,000
|$2,661
|$2,388
|$18,937
|Fuel
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$9,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,851
|$10,693
|$8,725
|$8,016
|$9,564
|$51,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$842
|$867
|$894
|$921
|$4,341
|Maintenance
|$371
|$1,940
|$822
|$704
|$2,425
|$6,262
|Repairs
|$310
|$452
|$529
|$617
|$722
|$2,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,590
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,774
|Financing
|$1,590
|$1,278
|$946
|$592
|$214
|$4,621
|Depreciation
|$6,250
|$2,850
|$2,508
|$2,224
|$1,996
|$15,828
|Fuel
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$1,670
|$7,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,413
|$8,938
|$7,292
|$6,700
|$7,993
|$43,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$891
|$917
|$944
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,729
|Maintenance
|$404
|$2,113
|$895
|$767
|$2,641
|$6,821
|Repairs
|$338
|$493
|$576
|$672
|$787
|$2,866
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,732
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,932
|Financing
|$1,732
|$1,392
|$1,031
|$645
|$233
|$5,034
|Depreciation
|$6,808
|$3,105
|$2,732
|$2,423
|$2,174
|$17,241
|Fuel
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$8,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,521
|$9,736
|$7,943
|$7,298
|$8,707
|$47,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,845
|Maintenance
|$414
|$2,165
|$918
|$786
|$2,706
|$6,989
|Repairs
|$346
|$505
|$590
|$689
|$806
|$2,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,775
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,980
|Financing
|$1,775
|$1,426
|$1,056
|$661
|$239
|$5,158
|Depreciation
|$6,975
|$3,181
|$2,799
|$2,483
|$2,228
|$17,665
|Fuel
|$1,656
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$8,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,854
|$9,975
|$8,139
|$7,478
|$8,921
|$48,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,651
|Maintenance
|$397
|$2,078
|$881
|$755
|$2,598
|$6,709
|Repairs
|$332
|$485
|$566
|$661
|$774
|$2,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,704
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,901
|Financing
|$1,704
|$1,369
|$1,014
|$635
|$229
|$4,951
|Depreciation
|$6,696
|$3,054
|$2,687
|$2,383
|$2,138
|$16,958
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,789
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,300
|$9,576
|$7,813
|$7,178
|$8,564
|$46,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$863
|$4,070
|Maintenance
|$348
|$1,819
|$771
|$660
|$2,273
|$5,871
|Repairs
|$291
|$424
|$496
|$579
|$677
|$2,466
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,491
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,663
|Financing
|$1,491
|$1,198
|$887
|$555
|$201
|$4,332
|Depreciation
|$5,859
|$2,672
|$2,351
|$2,085
|$1,871
|$14,839
|Fuel
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,637
|$8,379
|$6,837
|$6,281
|$7,494
|$40,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$5,388
|Maintenance
|$460
|$2,407
|$1,020
|$874
|$3,009
|$7,771
|Repairs
|$385
|$562
|$656
|$766
|$897
|$3,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,974
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,202
|Financing
|$1,974
|$1,586
|$1,175
|$735
|$265
|$5,735
|Depreciation
|$7,756
|$3,538
|$3,112
|$2,761
|$2,477
|$19,643
|Fuel
|$1,842
|$1,897
|$1,954
|$2,013
|$2,072
|$9,779
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,405
|$11,092
|$9,050
|$8,315
|$9,920
|$53,783
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Murano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Murano in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Nissan Murano info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019