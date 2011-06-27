  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2016 Nissan Murano
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Nissan Murano S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,340
See Murano Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,340
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Cargo Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,340
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,340
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,340
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Premium Paintyes
BlindZone Mirrorsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Maximum cargo capacity67.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3920 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.8 degrees
Maximum payload1360 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.6 in.
EPA interior volume140.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
  • Cayenne Red
  • Pearl White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Pacific Sunset
  • Java Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,340
235/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,340
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Murano Inventory

Related Used 2016 Nissan Murano S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles