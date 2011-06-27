Used 2015 Nissan Murano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Murano SUV
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,254*
Total Cash Price
$25,330
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,254*
Total Cash Price
$25,330
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,196*
Total Cash Price
$21,940
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,058*
Total Cash Price
$20,743
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,243*
Total Cash Price
$28,122
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,633*
Total Cash Price
$19,945
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,381*
Total Cash Price
$29,319
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,955*
Total Cash Price
$28,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$4,876
|Maintenance
|$900
|$763
|$652
|$2,306
|$1,502
|$6,124
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,363
|$1,095
|$812
|$507
|$184
|$3,960
|Depreciation
|$6,355
|$2,803
|$2,466
|$2,186
|$1,961
|$15,771
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,172
|$8,059
|$7,522
|$8,807
|$7,692
|$45,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$4,876
|Maintenance
|$900
|$763
|$652
|$2,306
|$1,502
|$6,124
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,363
|$1,095
|$812
|$507
|$184
|$3,960
|Depreciation
|$6,355
|$2,803
|$2,466
|$2,186
|$1,961
|$15,771
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,172
|$8,059
|$7,522
|$8,807
|$7,692
|$45,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$4,223
|Maintenance
|$780
|$661
|$564
|$1,998
|$1,301
|$5,304
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,194
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,180
|$948
|$703
|$439
|$160
|$3,430
|Depreciation
|$5,504
|$2,428
|$2,136
|$1,893
|$1,698
|$13,660
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,409
|$6,981
|$6,515
|$7,629
|$6,663
|$39,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$737
|$625
|$534
|$1,889
|$1,230
|$5,015
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,128
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,116
|$896
|$665
|$415
|$151
|$3,243
|Depreciation
|$5,204
|$2,295
|$2,020
|$1,790
|$1,606
|$12,915
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,787
|$6,600
|$6,160
|$7,212
|$6,299
|$37,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$1,000
|$847
|$723
|$2,561
|$1,668
|$6,799
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,761
|Financing
|$1,513
|$1,215
|$901
|$563
|$204
|$4,396
|Depreciation
|$7,056
|$3,112
|$2,738
|$2,427
|$2,177
|$17,509
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,625
|$8,948
|$8,351
|$9,778
|$8,540
|$50,243
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$709
|$601
|$513
|$1,816
|$1,183
|$4,822
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,085
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,249
|Financing
|$1,073
|$862
|$639
|$399
|$145
|$3,118
|Depreciation
|$5,004
|$2,207
|$1,942
|$1,721
|$1,544
|$12,418
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,372
|$6,346
|$5,923
|$6,935
|$6,057
|$35,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,197
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$1,042
|$883
|$754
|$2,670
|$1,739
|$7,088
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,595
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,836
|Financing
|$1,577
|$1,267
|$939
|$587
|$213
|$4,583
|Depreciation
|$7,356
|$3,244
|$2,855
|$2,530
|$2,270
|$18,254
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,247
|$9,329
|$8,707
|$10,194
|$8,904
|$52,381
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$5,490
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$859
|$734
|$2,597
|$1,692
|$6,895
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,552
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,786
|Financing
|$1,534
|$1,233
|$914
|$571
|$207
|$4,459
|Depreciation
|$7,156
|$3,156
|$2,777
|$2,461
|$2,208
|$17,758
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,832
|$9,075
|$8,470
|$9,917
|$8,662
|$50,955
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Murano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Murano in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Nissan Murano info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019