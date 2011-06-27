Used 2014 Nissan Murano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Murano SUV
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,832*
Total Cash Price
$18,475
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,832*
Total Cash Price
$18,475
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,151*
Total Cash Price
$14,547
LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,366*
Total Cash Price
$16,002
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,437*
Total Cash Price
$15,129
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,333*
Total Cash Price
$20,511
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,262*
Total Cash Price
$21,384
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,976*
Total Cash Price
$20,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,821
|Maintenance
|$752
|$638
|$2,271
|$490
|$1,424
|$5,574
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,027
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,261
|Financing
|$993
|$799
|$592
|$371
|$133
|$2,888
|Depreciation
|$4,789
|$2,017
|$1,774
|$1,572
|$1,411
|$11,563
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,064
|$7,193
|$8,583
|$6,604
|$7,388
|$40,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Murano SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,821
|Maintenance
|$752
|$638
|$2,271
|$490
|$1,424
|$5,574
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,027
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,261
|Financing
|$993
|$799
|$592
|$371
|$133
|$2,888
|Depreciation
|$4,789
|$2,017
|$1,774
|$1,572
|$1,411
|$11,563
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,064
|$7,193
|$8,583
|$6,604
|$7,388
|$40,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$592
|$502
|$1,788
|$386
|$1,121
|$4,389
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$809
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$993
|Financing
|$782
|$629
|$466
|$292
|$105
|$2,274
|Depreciation
|$3,771
|$1,588
|$1,397
|$1,238
|$1,111
|$9,105
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,712
|$5,664
|$6,758
|$5,200
|$5,817
|$32,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Murano SUV LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$810
|$835
|$859
|$886
|$4,176
|Maintenance
|$651
|$552
|$1,967
|$425
|$1,233
|$4,828
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$890
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,092
|Financing
|$860
|$692
|$513
|$321
|$116
|$2,501
|Depreciation
|$4,148
|$1,747
|$1,537
|$1,362
|$1,222
|$10,016
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,583
|$6,230
|$7,434
|$5,720
|$6,399
|$35,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$616
|$522
|$1,860
|$401
|$1,166
|$4,565
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,033
|Financing
|$813
|$654
|$485
|$304
|$109
|$2,365
|Depreciation
|$3,922
|$1,652
|$1,453
|$1,288
|$1,155
|$9,469
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,060
|$5,891
|$7,028
|$5,408
|$6,050
|$33,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$835
|$708
|$2,521
|$544
|$1,581
|$6,188
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,141
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,400
|Financing
|$1,103
|$887
|$657
|$412
|$148
|$3,206
|Depreciation
|$5,317
|$2,239
|$1,970
|$1,746
|$1,567
|$12,838
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,284
|$7,986
|$9,529
|$7,332
|$8,202
|$45,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,116
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,580
|Maintenance
|$870
|$738
|$2,628
|$567
|$1,648
|$6,452
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,189
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,150
|$925
|$685
|$429
|$154
|$3,343
|Depreciation
|$5,543
|$2,334
|$2,054
|$1,820
|$1,633
|$13,384
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,807
|$8,326
|$9,934
|$7,644
|$8,551
|$47,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,428
|Maintenance
|$847
|$718
|$2,557
|$552
|$1,603
|$6,276
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,157
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,420
|Financing
|$1,118
|$899
|$666
|$418
|$150
|$3,252
|Depreciation
|$5,393
|$2,271
|$1,998
|$1,770
|$1,589
|$13,020
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,458
|$8,100
|$9,664
|$7,436
|$8,318
|$45,976
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Murano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Murano in Virginia is:not available
