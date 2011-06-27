Used 2011 Nissan Murano SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
heated steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Mats And Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Dual DVD Head Restraint Monitorsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track63.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4178 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Tinted Bronze Metallic
  • Merlot Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/65R18 104T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
