  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Murano
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Nissan Murano Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,060
See Murano Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,460
See Murano Inventory
Starting MSRP
$38,710
See Murano Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnoyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg18/23 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/499.1 mi.390.6/499.1 mi.390.6/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.21.7 gal.21.7 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm265 hp @ 6000 rpm265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Navigation Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packageyesyesno
Accessory Value Packageyesyesyes
Leather Packageyesyesno
360° Value Packageyesyesno
Technology Packageyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
6 total speakersyesyesno
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
video monitornonoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
2 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
radio data systemnonoyes
11 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyesno
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesyesno
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on center consolenonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Retractable Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Headrest DVDyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyesyesyes
DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.59.6 in.59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
heatednonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Aero Kityesyesyes
Moonroof Packageyesyesno
Roof Rail Crossbarsyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Front track63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.64.0 cu.ft.64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4208 lbs.3982 lbs.4250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.31.6 cu.ft.31.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.0.37 cd.0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees28.8 degrees28.8 degrees
Angle of departure25.7 degrees25.7 degrees25.7 degrees
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.7.4 in.7.4 in.
Height68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width74.1 in.74.1 in.74.1 in.
Rear track63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Exterior Colors
  • Tinted Bronze Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Saharan Stone Metallic
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Merlot Metallic
  • Tinted Bronze Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Saharan Stone Metallic
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Merlot Metallic
  • Tinted Bronze Metallic
  • Merlot Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Saharan Stone Metallic
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
P235/65R18 104T tiresyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesno
P235/55R20 104T tiresnonoyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Starting MSRP
$30,460
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Murano InventorySee Murano InventorySee Murano Inventory

Related Used 2010 Nissan Murano info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles