  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2009 Nissan Murano
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Nissan Murano LE Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,260
See Murano Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,260
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,260
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,260
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Front track63.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4141 lbs.
Gross weight5232 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees
Maximum payload1091 lbs.
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Merlot Metallic
  • Tinted Bronze Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Saharan Stone Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,260
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R20 104T tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,260
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,260
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Murano Inventory

Related Used 2009 Nissan Murano LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles