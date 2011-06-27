Used 2009 Nissan Murano SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,830
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,830
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,830
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,830
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,830
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,830
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,830
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,830
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,830
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,830
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,830
Front track63.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4030 lbs.
Gross weight5236 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees
Maximum payload1206 lbs.
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,830
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Merlot Metallic
  • Tinted Bronze Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Saharan Stone Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,830
P235/65R18 104T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,830
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,830
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles