  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
  4. Used 2013 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Murano CrossCabriolet
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,540
See Murano CrossCabriolet Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,540
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.9/477.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,540
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,540
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Camel Interioryes
Cashmere Interioryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,540
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,540
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Splash Guards- Blackyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4435 lbs.
Gross weight5269 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees
Maximum payload834 lbs.
Angle of departure25.5 degrees
Length190.1 in.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height66.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,540
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,540
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Murano CrossCabriolet Inventory

Related Used 2013 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles