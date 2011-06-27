Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Features & Specs
|Overview
See Murano CrossCabriolet Inventory
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|368.9/477.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Torque
|248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|265 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|8 total speakers
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doors
|yes
|leather and chrome trim on shift knob
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on center console
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Camel Interior
|yes
|Cashmere Interior
|yes
|Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Front track
|63.3 in.
|Angle of departure
|25.7 degrees
|Length
|190.1 in.
|Gross weight
|5269 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|28.8 degrees
|Height
|66.2 in.
|Wheel base
|111.2 in.
|Width
|74.5 in.
|Rear track
|63.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/55R20 104T tires
|yes
|20 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Murano CrossCabriolet
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima