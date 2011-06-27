  1. Home
Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,390
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.9/477.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,390
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,390
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on center consoleyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Camel Interioryes
Cashmere Interioryes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,390
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,390
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Front track63.3 in.
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length190.1 in.
Gross weight5269 lbs.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Exterior Colors
  • Caribbean Pearl
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Merlot Metallic
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Sunset Bronze Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,390
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R20 104T tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,390
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,390
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
