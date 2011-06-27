  1. Home
2022 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Maxima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/540.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower300 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque261 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity988 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
11 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Sliding Trunk Organizer Tray +$90
Sport Floor Mats, Trunk Mat, Trunk Nets, First Aid Kit, and Bag Hooks +$375
Interior Accent Lighting +$210
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rocker Panel Moldings +$435
Illuminated Kick Plates +$375
Special Paint +$395
Rear Diffuser +$370
Splash Guards +$205
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,713 lbs.
EPA interior volume110.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,685 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum payload988 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.2 in.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Sunset Drift ChromaFlair
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/40R W tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
