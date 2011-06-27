  1. Home
3.5 SV

3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

  • Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse). Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Not transferable to family members (besides spouse) or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    12/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Bonus Cash is available towards leasing on (24 - 60) monthly terms. Must finance through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation using special lease rates.

    Customer $ Offer
    $850
    Start
    12/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Financing

All 2022 Nissan Maxima Deals

