2021 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Maxima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,090
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque261 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Illumination Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear USB Charging Portsyes
Sliding Trunk Organizer Trayyes
Floors Mats, Trunk Mat, Trunk Net, First Aid Kit, and Bag Hooksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Diffuseryes
Premium Spoileryes
Rocker Panel Moldingsyes
Special Paintyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Splash Guardsyes
Dimensions
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight3612 lbs.
Gross weight4685 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume112.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1073 lbs.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Carnelian Red Tintcoat
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
