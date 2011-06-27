  1. Home
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Torque261 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,840
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Illumination Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,840
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Sliding Trunk Organizer Trayyes
Floors Mats, Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,840
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,840
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,840
18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Diffuseryes
Premium Spoileryes
Rocker Panel Moldingsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Special Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight3652 lbs.
Gross weight4685 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1033 lbs.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Carnelian Red Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,840
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,840
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,840
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

