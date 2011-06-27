2019 Nissan Maxima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Maxima Sedan
3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$67,033*
Total Cash Price
$52,295
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$67,033*
Total Cash Price
$52,295
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$58,060*
Total Cash Price
$45,295
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,893*
Total Cash Price
$42,824
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,782*
Total Cash Price
$41,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Maxima Sedan 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,140
|$1,180
|$1,222
|$1,265
|$1,308
|$6,115
|Maintenance
|$523
|$875
|$677
|$1,369
|$2,333
|$5,777
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,146
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,355
|Financing
|$2,813
|$2,261
|$1,675
|$1,048
|$378
|$8,175
|Depreciation
|$13,631
|$4,451
|$4,210
|$4,939
|$4,677
|$31,909
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,469
|$11,100
|$10,321
|$11,421
|$11,722
|$67,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,096
|$1,133
|$5,297
|Maintenance
|$453
|$758
|$586
|$1,186
|$2,021
|$5,004
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,859
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,039
|Financing
|$2,437
|$1,958
|$1,451
|$908
|$328
|$7,081
|Depreciation
|$11,806
|$3,856
|$3,647
|$4,278
|$4,051
|$27,638
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,461
|$9,614
|$8,940
|$9,892
|$10,153
|$58,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$934
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,036
|$1,071
|$5,008
|Maintenance
|$428
|$717
|$554
|$1,121
|$1,910
|$4,731
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,928
|Financing
|$2,304
|$1,851
|$1,372
|$858
|$310
|$6,694
|Depreciation
|$11,162
|$3,645
|$3,448
|$4,045
|$3,830
|$26,130
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,400
|$9,090
|$8,452
|$9,353
|$9,599
|$54,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Maxima Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$929
|$962
|$996
|$1,030
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$412
|$689
|$533
|$1,078
|$1,837
|$4,549
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,690
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,854
|Financing
|$2,215
|$1,780
|$1,319
|$825
|$298
|$6,437
|Depreciation
|$10,733
|$3,505
|$3,315
|$3,889
|$3,683
|$25,125
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,692
|$8,740
|$8,127
|$8,993
|$9,230
|$52,782
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
