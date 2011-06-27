Used 2018 Nissan Maxima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Maxima Sedan
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,387*
Total Cash Price
$32,913
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,387*
Total Cash Price
$32,913
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,508*
Total Cash Price
$28,508
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,462*
Total Cash Price
$25,916
3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,080*
Total Cash Price
$26,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$866
|$613
|$2,366
|$1,168
|$1,643
|$6,657
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,772
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,980
|Financing
|$1,770
|$1,424
|$1,053
|$659
|$239
|$5,145
|Depreciation
|$6,571
|$3,452
|$3,039
|$2,692
|$2,416
|$18,170
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,381
|$9,224
|$10,441
|$8,683
|$8,658
|$51,387
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$866
|$613
|$2,366
|$1,168
|$1,643
|$6,657
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,772
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,980
|Financing
|$1,770
|$1,424
|$1,053
|$659
|$239
|$5,145
|Depreciation
|$6,571
|$3,452
|$3,039
|$2,692
|$2,416
|$18,170
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,381
|$9,224
|$10,441
|$8,683
|$8,658
|$51,387
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Maxima Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,273
|Maintenance
|$750
|$531
|$2,049
|$1,012
|$1,423
|$5,766
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,535
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,715
|Financing
|$1,533
|$1,233
|$912
|$571
|$207
|$4,456
|Depreciation
|$5,691
|$2,990
|$2,632
|$2,332
|$2,092
|$15,738
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,456
|$7,989
|$9,043
|$7,521
|$7,499
|$44,508
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,794
|Maintenance
|$682
|$483
|$1,863
|$920
|$1,294
|$5,242
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,395
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,559
|Financing
|$1,394
|$1,121
|$829
|$519
|$188
|$4,051
|Depreciation
|$5,174
|$2,718
|$2,393
|$2,120
|$1,902
|$14,307
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,324
|$7,263
|$8,221
|$6,837
|$6,817
|$40,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Maxima Sedan 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$4,986
|Maintenance
|$709
|$502
|$1,938
|$957
|$1,346
|$5,452
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,451
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,621
|Financing
|$1,450
|$1,166
|$862
|$540
|$196
|$4,213
|Depreciation
|$5,381
|$2,827
|$2,489
|$2,205
|$1,978
|$14,879
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,777
|$7,554
|$8,550
|$7,110
|$7,090
|$42,080
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Maxima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan Maxima in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Nissan Maxima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019