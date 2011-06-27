  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan Maxima Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Starting MSRP
$40,340
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG252525
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg21/30 mpg21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/540.0 mi.378.0/540.0 mi.378.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG252525
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque261 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm261 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm261 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm300 hp @ 6400 rpm300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesno
pre-collision safety systemyesyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesno
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesno
Packages
Medallion Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
11 total speakersyesyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
adaptive cruise controlyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesno
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesno
cruise controlnonoyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Interior Options
Floors Mats, Trunk Mat and Trunk Netyesyesyes
Interior Lighting Packageyesyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room45.0 in.45.0 in.45.0 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.39.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesyesno
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
premium leathernoyesno
driver cooled seatnoyesno
passenger cooled seatnoyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.35.8 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
18" Wheelyesyesno
Special Paint - Pearl Whiteyesyesyes
External Ground Lightingyesyesyes
Rocker Panel Moldingsyesyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Premium Spoiler (Body Color)yesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Measurements
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Curb weight3533 lbs.3593 lbs.3471 lbs.
Gross weight4641 lbs.4641 lbs.4641 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
EPA interior volume111.2 cu.ft.111.2 cu.ft.112.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width73.2 in.73.2 in.73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Storm Blue
  • Forged Bronze
  • Bordeaux Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Coulis Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Storm Blue
  • Forged Bronze
  • Bordeaux Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Coulis Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Storm Blue
  • Forged Bronze
  • Bordeaux Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Coulis Red
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Cashmere, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
245/45R18 tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
