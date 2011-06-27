Used 2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque261 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight3556 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume110.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Winter Frost
  • Dark Slate
  • Navy Blue
  • Mystic Jade
  • Super Black
  • Precision Gray
Interior Colors
  • Cafe Latte, premium leather
  • Cafe Latte, leather
  • Cafe Latte, cloth
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
