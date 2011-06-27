  1. Home
Used 2008 Nissan Maxima Features & Specs

Overview
3.5 SL
Engine TypeGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed shiftable automaticContinuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2121
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed shiftable automaticContinuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/500.0 mi.380.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque252 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm252 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6000 rpm255 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
cornering lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
240 watts stereo outputyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
320 watts stereo outputnoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
2 subwoofer(s)noyes
radio data systemnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesno
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesno
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyes
leather and wood trim on doorsnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room53.5 in.53.5 in.
clothyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.61.4 in.
Curb weight3591 lbs.3579 lbs.
Gross weight4590 lbs.4590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd..31 cd.
Length194.4 in.194.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.no
Height58.3 in.58.3 in.
EPA interior volume119.1 cu.ft.119.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.2 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Precision Gray Metallic
  • Winter Frost Pearl
  • Sonoma Sunset Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
  • Pebble Beach Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Frost, leather
  • Frost, cloth
  • Cafe Latte, leather
  • Cafe Latte, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
P245/45R V tiresyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
P225/55R H tiresnoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles