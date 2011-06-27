Used 2005 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Transmission problems
I bought a new 2005 Nissan Maxima and recently I have had some transmission issues. The gears have been sticking and slipping and so I took it to the dealership and was informed that I need a new transmission and that my warranty expired 890 miles before I took it in (my warranty on the transmission was until the car reached 60,000 miles). The dealership then informed me that it would cost $5300 to replace this. I did some research on the internet and found out that I am no the only person with this issue, and I also noticed that it is a widespread issue for the model year I have.
Avoid this 2005 Maxima
I have bought all new cars Malibu(150k), Camry(225K) & donated both cars while running good. Then I bought new Toyota sienna ( 252K & running good), I decided to buy new & different car & I bought brand new design Maxima "Nissan's Flagship Car" with so much hope. It ran good for 2 yrs & then started breaking down. Dealer fixed whatever was under warranty. After all warranties expired major things started breaking. I replaced all Camshaft sensors. A/C was fixed twice still leaking. Struts and tie-rods were replaced. Within last year timing chain guides & transmission broke, estimate ~$7000. Now I was told it leaks oil. Haven't decide whether to repair/resale. I still love to buy new Nissan.
Good car for Transmission Repair Shops
Add me to the list of people with a Nissan Maxima and a bad transmission. Mine had only 52,000 miles when the thing started slipping and lurching in the low gears. A trip to my local transmission specialist confirms the worst, at a cost of $3100 to $4000 to repair.
Only buy if it's a steal!!!
The car itself has been good to me for the three years I've owned it until recently. The transmission is garbage. Just like everyone else my Maxima bumps, randomly shifts, accelerates, and downshifts hard when stopping. Sometimes it won't even downshift when I stop it will stay in 3rd gear. Only 70k on the car. This car has been serviced on time by Nissan the entire three years I've owned it so it has been taken care of. It's just a known defect with these cars. I thought I bought a Nissan not a Dodge! $4500 to repair the transmission. Who's going to pay that much for a car that is 6 years old? I'm looking to trade it in and leave Nissan alone because they won't stand by their products!
Love it, BUT.......
I bought my 2005 Nissan Maxima SL with about 71000 miles on it, i now have 123000 on it. I LOVE the car and how it drives and looks. It has plenty of power. But, my transmission is slowly dieing on me. This is a common problem with these cars. I read the other day that, with these cars you have to change the transmission oil every 30,000 miles for it to last. I haven't decieded if i am going to get ride of it yet, or just replace the transmission. If i decide just to replace the transmission, i will make sure to change the transmission oil every 30,000 miles, if not earlier. I truely love everthing about this car.
Sponsored cars related to the Maxima
Related Used 2005 Nissan Maxima Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner