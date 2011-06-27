  1. Home
Used 2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Maxima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360/520 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,350
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,350
8 total speakersyes
320 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,350
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
suede trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,350
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,350
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Front track61.4 in.
Curb weight3467 lbs.
Gross weight4546 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length193.5 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Exterior Colors
  • Winter Frost
  • Spirited Bronze
  • Liquid Silver
  • Majestic Blue
  • Red Opulence
  • Smoke
  • Coral Sand
  • Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Frost
  • Cafe Latte
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/55R H tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
