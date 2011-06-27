  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Maxima
  4. Used 2002 Nissan Maxima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Nissan Maxima SE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Maxima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,449
See Maxima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,449
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,449
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,449
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,449
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,449
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,449
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,449
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,449
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,449
premium clothyes
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,449
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,449
Front track59.8 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3261 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume102 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,449
Exterior Colors
  • Sunlit Sand Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Tungsten Blue
  • Gray Lustre
  • Merlot
  • Sterling Mist
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Majestic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Blond
  • Frost
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,449
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,449
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,449
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Maxima Inventory

Related Used 2002 Nissan Maxima SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles