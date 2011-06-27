Used 2001 Nissan Maxima GLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,449
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Torque217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,449
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Bose premium brand speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,449
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,449
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Length190.5 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Sunlit Sand Metallic
  • Sterling Mist
  • Sherwood Green
  • Satin Blue Pearl
  • Merlot
  • Icelandic Pearl
  • Gray Lustre
Interior Colors
  • Frost
  • Blond
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,449
All season tiresyes
P215/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,449
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,449
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
