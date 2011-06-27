Used 1999 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
245,000 And Runs / Drives Like New! Amazing Car!
My 1999 Nissan Maxima SE runs like BRAND NEW with 245,000+ miles. Yes, the factory ignition coils are a problem, but you can get some after markets on eBay for $114.00. Installation is very simple. You are also replacing your plug wires as well when you do this. Go ahead and replace the upstream OS sensor at the same time. You can get a new one for $23.00 on eBay. If your check engine is on, go to Autozone and have them turn it off after you do this. Many "experts" agree, the 1999 Nissan Maxima has the best drivetrain ever built with the exception of the toyota pickup 22R and 22RE. Its crazy but at 245,000 miles my Nissan Maxima has NO blowby at all. AMAZING car and fun car to drive.
my first purchased car !
I bought this 99 Nissan maxima when I was 21 the car looks great ran great as others I have had coil problems but after fixing them It was good. used only synthetic oil ! only used 76 gas . 87 unleaded of course. I have changed the oil seals myself. the car still runs great. reseale value totally blows I rather keep it. the purchase value was outrageous. I don't know what I was thinking.. if you drive it fast you burn the gas as fast. being it is a v6 ! I love my maxima I also have a 2007 Honda accord. cant compare them.. the maxima has great speed and the better engine. I think. the accord handles a lot better great on gas. but I will always love my maxima ! being that I am from California and the roads out here are bumpy I love my v6 to out run the smaller 4 sissy cylinder cars out here.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Man I love these cars!
I have always loved the Maxima. Ever since I was 16 and got my first '85. This car is great at handling, quick accleration, instant throttle response, great braking system, transmission shifts seamlessly. Plenty of leg in the back. Four doors makes it family but the rest of the car makes is sporty and a blast to drive. I love this thing and I jump out of bed so I can drive it to work and hate when I pull in at home cause I have to turn it off. I just love this thing and I don't know what more I can say.
excellent except for ignition coils
excellent car, very reliable and fun to drive, 5 speed, except for 2 very annoying issues, the ignition coils that Nissan is aware of and won't fix and brake calipers
1999 Nissan Maxima
This is my second Maxima. The first one was a 1992 that got T-boned by a full sized pick-up truck. I was impressed by the structural integrity and believe it saved my life. There was no hesitation on another Maxima as a replacement vehicle. The car is the right size with good interior room and comfort. The engine is deceptively quick when accelerating hard and I do think of the car as a Japanese BMW in terms of performance, comfort, and handling. I rated the fuel economy as a ten because I switched to Mobil synthetic oil and filter and highway mileage went from a true factory rated 29 miles per gallon to 31. In town mileage remains at 24 on average. Want to use synthetic transmission oil too.
Sponsored cars related to the Maxima
Related Used 1999 Nissan Maxima Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner