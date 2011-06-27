Used 1999 Nissan Maxima Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1999 Maxima
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg19/25 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.351.5/462.5 mi.351.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.189.4 in.189.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3085 lbs.3014 lbs.3012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Mist
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Icelandic Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Deep Evergreen
  • Sunlit Sand Metallic
  • Lakeshore Blue
  • Sage Mist Green
  • Deep Evergreen
  • Icelandic Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Sherwood Green
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Sage Mist Green
  • Sterling Mist
  • Lakeshore Blue
  • Sunlit Sand Metallic
  • Sterling Mist
  • Lakeshore Blue
  • Icelandic Pearl
  • Deep Evergreen
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Sage Mist Green
  • Sunlit Sand Metallic
