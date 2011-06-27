Used 1996 Nissan Maxima Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Maxima
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg19/25 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/462.5 mi.351.5/462.5 mi.333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.7 in.187.7 in.187.7 in.
Curb weight3001 lbs.3010 lbs.3097 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Starfire Blue Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Platinum Iris
  • Arctic White Pearl
  • Deep Evergreen
  • Granite Pearl
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Arctic White Pearl
  • Deep Evergreen
  • Granite Pearl
  • Starfire Blue Pearl
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Starfire Blue Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Arctic White Pearl
  • Platinum Iris
  • Deep Evergreen
  • Granite Pearl
