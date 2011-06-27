Used 1993 Nissan Maxima SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.6 in.
Curb weight3165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Satin White Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Super White
