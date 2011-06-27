  1. Home
Used 1991 Nissan Maxima Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.333.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque182 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm182 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.43.7 in.
Measurements
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Length187.6 in.187.6 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.
Curb weight3029 lbs.3029 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl
  • Satin White Pearlglow
  • Super Black
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • Aztec Red
  • Super White
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
