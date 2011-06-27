  1. Home
2022 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS Specs & Features

More about the 2022 LEAF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG104
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG104
EPA City MPGe114 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe104 mi.
EPA Electricity Range215 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe94 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)11.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi32
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)114/94 mpg
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower214 hp @ 4000 rpm
Torque250 lb-ft @ 800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Protection Package +$265
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Organizer +$235
Rear Cupholders and Stash Tray +$95
Kick Plates +$130
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Mat +$190
Cargo Cover +$150
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.2 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint (2-Tone) +$695
Premium Paint +$395
Splash Guards +$200
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Angle of departure25.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3919 lbs.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight4872 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height62.0 in.
Length176.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload953 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.5 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White Tricoat
  • Sunset Drift ChromaFlair®
  • White/Black
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/50R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Other models