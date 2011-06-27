2021 Nissan LEAF S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,670
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|111
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA City MPGe
|123 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|111 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|123/99 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|8.0 hr.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|99 mi.
|Combined MPG
|111
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|30
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|149 mi.
|Engine
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 3283 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Safety
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Protection Package
|yes
|Charge Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Kick Plates
|yes
|Rear Cupholders and Stash Tray
|yes
|Floor Mats and Cargo Area Mat
|yes
|Cargo Organizer
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Exterior Options
|Illuminated Grille Emblem
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|30.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3501 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4508 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.6 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|16.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1007 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Length
|176.4 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|Height
|61.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
