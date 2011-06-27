  1. Home
2021 Nissan LEAF S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 LEAF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG111
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe123 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe111 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)123/99 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)8.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe99 mi.
Combined MPG111
EPA kWh/100 mi30
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range149 mi.
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower147 hp @ 3283 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Protection Packageyes
Charge Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Kick Platesyes
Rear Cupholders and Stash Trayyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Matyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Exterior Options
Illuminated Grille Emblemyes
Splash Guardsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3501 lbs.
Gross weight4508 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1007 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length176.4 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.4 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
