2021 Nissan LEAF Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Nissan LEAF

S

S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

  • Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with NMAC Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,000
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse). Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Not transferable to family members (besides spouse) or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing through NMAC using special rates. Must finance through NMAC. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    02/11/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Bonus Cash is available towards leasing on (24 - 60) monthly terms. Must finance through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation using special lease rates.

    Customer $ Offer
    $10,825
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.

    0.0% APR financing for 12 months at $83.33 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3602/02/202103/01/2021
    0%7202/02/202103/01/2021
    0%4802/02/202103/01/2021
    0%2402/02/202103/01/2021
    0%1202/02/202103/01/2021
    0%6002/02/202103/01/2021
